En qué mundo vivimos? Qué está pasando...?— Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) 23 de maio de 2017
What world do we live in? #WeStandTogether ?? pic.twitter.com/LwmX4WpRzU
My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) 23 de maio de 2017
Let's stand together. ?? pic.twitter.com/F3tZUGGPpU
I've just landed on Buenos Aires and I was shocked to hear the news about Manchester. My thoughts are with you #PrayForManchester— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) 23 de maio de 2017
Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y familiares del atentado en #Manchester / All my solidarity with the victims of the #ManchesterAttack— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) 23 de maio de 2017
Thought & prayers goes out to people of Manchester and all those who are affected.— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 23 de maio de 2017
My heart goes out to all the families affected by a horrific attack in #manchester— victoria azarenka (@vika7) 23 de maio de 2017
My thoughts and pray for those that have been affected in Manchester Arena. My solidarity with the British people and condolences for all in Manchester. //// Mis pensamientos y oraciones para aquellos afectados por el ataque en Manchester Arena. Mi solidaridad con el pueblo británico y mis condolencias para todos los ciudadanos de Manchester.
My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones in the attack at Manchester Arena. #StayStrongManchester— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) 23 de maio de 2017
Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was affected in Manchester last night??
Amo a cidade de Manchester, onde passei 7 anos intensos, emotivos, e cheios de alegria, hoje, é com enorme tristeza que me vejo a escrever este post, que nunca pensei vir a escrever. Quero dar o meu apoio e expressar os meus sentimentos a toda população de Manchester. I love the city of Manchester, where I spent 7 intense, emotional, and full of happiness years, today, it's with big sadness that I see myself writing this post, which I never thought to write. I want to give my support and express my that all my thoughts are with the people of Manchester. Amo la ciudad de Manchester, donde pasé 7 años intensos, emotivos, y llenos de alegría, hoy, es con enorme tristeza que me veo escribir este post, que nunca pensé en escribir. Quiero dar mi apoyo y expresar mis sentimientos a toda la población de Manchester. #pray #for #manchester