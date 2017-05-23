SEA, sad sad news... My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the violence and terror that took place last night in Manchester. Stay strong #GodFirst #NoMore #StayStrongManchester #PrayForManchester Uma publicação partilhada por The Real Adebayor (@e_adebayor) a Mai 23, 2017 às 7:53 PDT

En qué mundo vivimos? Qué está pasando...?

What world do we live in? #WeStandTogether ?? pic.twitter.com/LwmX4WpRzU — Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) 23 de maio de 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.



Let's stand together. ?? pic.twitter.com/F3tZUGGPpU — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) 23 de maio de 2017

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy... Uma publicação partilhada por David Beckham (@davidbeckham) a Mai 23, 2017 às 12:20 PDT

My thoughts go out to all effected by the terrible attack last night in Manchester. So many young lives lost, so sad.. #rip Uma publicação partilhada por Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) a Mai 23, 2017 às 4:30 PDT

I've just landed on Buenos Aires and I was shocked to hear the news about Manchester. My thoughts are with you #PrayForManchester — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) 23 de maio de 2017

Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y familiares del atentado en #Manchester / All my solidarity with the victims of the #ManchesterAttack — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) 23 de maio de 2017





Thought & prayers goes out to people of Manchester and all those who are affected. — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 23 de maio de 2017

My heart goes out to all the families affected by a horrific attack in #manchester — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 23 de maio de 2017



Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was affected in Manchester last night?? — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) 23 de maio de 2017

So sad to hear the news from Manchester. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims. #prayformanchester Uma publicação partilhada por Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) a Mai 23, 2017 às 2:26 PDT

O mundo do desporto está unido na consternação ao ataque de segunda-feira à noite em Manchester, Inglaterra, que provocou pelo menos 22 mortos e 59 feridos, com muitos desportistas a deixarem mensagens nas redes sociais, como o caso dos portugueses Cristiano Ronaldo e Nani, que passaram alguns anos ao serviço do Manchester United.