O mundo do desporto está unido na consternação ao ataque de segunda-feira à noite em Manchester, Inglaterra, que provocou pelo menos 22 mortos e 59 feridos, com muitos desportistas a deixarem mensagens nas redes sociais, como o caso dos portugueses Cristiano Ronaldo e Nani, que passaram alguns anos ao serviço do Manchester United. 








My thoughts go out to all effected by the terrible attack last night in Manchester. So many young lives lost, so sad.. #rip

So sad to hear the news from Manchester. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims. #prayformanchester

Amo a cidade de Manchester, onde passei 7 anos intensos, emotivos, e cheios de alegria, hoje, é com enorme tristeza que me vejo a escrever este post, que nunca pensei vir a escrever. Quero dar o meu apoio e expressar os meus sentimentos a toda população de Manchester. I love the city of Manchester, where I spent 7 intense, emotional, and full of happiness years, today, it's with big sadness that I see myself writing this post, which I never thought to write. I want to give my support and express my that all my thoughts are with the people of Manchester. Amo la ciudad de Manchester, donde pasé 7 años intensos, emotivos, y llenos de alegría, hoy, es con enorme tristeza que me veo escribir este post, que nunca pensé en escribir. Quiero dar mi apoyo y expresar mis sentimientos a toda la población de Manchester. #pray #for #manchester

