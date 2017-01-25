@gianluigibuffon , what do you think? For me, you the best!! https://t.co/IxXD5feh9W — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 24, 2017

A Liga dos Campeões lançou o desafio e Iker Casillas e Gianluigi Buffon entraram na brincadeira. A conta oficial da competição da UEFA perguntou no Twitter qual dos dois guarda-redes era o melhor.O guarda-redes do FC Porto aproveitou a deixa e pediu a opinião de Buffon, dizendo-lhe que, na sua opinião, era o italiano o melhor de sempre.O italiano, sempre diplomático, não tardou em responder. Buffon não escolhe, são os dois os melhores do mundo.

Autor: João G. Oliveira