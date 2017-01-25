A Liga dos Campeões lançou o desafio e Iker Casillas e Gianluigi Buffon entraram na brincadeira. A conta oficial da competição da UEFA perguntou no Twitter qual dos dois guarda-redes era o melhor.


O guarda-redes do FC Porto aproveitou a deixa e pediu a opinião de Buffon, dizendo-lhe que, na sua opinião, era o italiano o melhor de sempre.



O italiano, sempre diplomático, não tardou em responder. Buffon não escolhe, são os dois os melhores do mundo.








Autor: João G. Oliveira