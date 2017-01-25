— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 24, 2017
Over 260 #UCL games between them. Who is the best? Watch Buffon and Casillas head-to-head...
??? https://t.co/VfIkFK6eJL#GKunion pic.twitter.com/lJRYPsatwL
O guarda-redes do FC Porto aproveitou a deixa e pediu a opinião de Buffon, dizendo-lhe que, na sua opinião, era o italiano o melhor de sempre.
@gianluigibuffon , what do you think? For me, you the best!! https://t.co/IxXD5feh9W— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 24, 2017
O italiano, sempre diplomático, não tardou em responder. Buffon não escolhe, são os dois os melhores do mundo.
@IkerCasillas @ChampionsLeague I don't choose. We are the best— Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) January 25, 2017
Autor: João G. Oliveira