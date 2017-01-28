Willian (14'), Pedro (21'), Ivanovic (69') e Batshuayi (81' pen.) fizeram os golos da tarde em Stamford Bridge, materializando o domínio da equipa orientada por Antonio Conte, que lidera a Premier League com oito pontos de avanço sobre o Arsenal.
Derby County (2.ª)-Leicester City, 2-2
Liverpool-Wolverhampton (2.ª), 1-2
Blackburn Rovers (2.ª)-Blackpool (4.ª), 2-0
Chelsea-Brentford (2.ª), 4-0
Tottenham-Wycombe Wanderers (4.ª), 4-3
Burnley-Bristol City (2.ª), 2-0
Middlesbrough-Accrington Stanley (4.ª), 1-0
Crystal Palace-Manchester City, 0-3
Lincoln City (5.ª)-Brighton and Hove Albion (2.ª), 3-1
Oxford United (3.ª)-Newcastle United (2.ª), 3-0
Rochdale (3.ª)-Huddersfield Town (2.ª), 0-4
Southampton-Arsenal, às 17H30
DOMINGO
Millwall (3.ª)-Watford, 12H00
Fulham (2.ª)-Hull City, 12H30
Sutton United (5.ª)-Leeds United (2.ª), 14H00
Manchester United-Wigan Athletic (2.ª), 16H00