O anúncio da retirada de Frank Lampard mereceu mensagens de vários dos seus ex-colegas e clubes, mas arriscamos dizer que a de David Luiz é uma das melhores. Através do Instagram, o antigo defesa central do Benfica, que atuou ao lado de Lampard no Chelsea entre 2011 e 2014, elogiou o percurso deste e, no final, aproveitou para lhe dar uma dica.

"Super Frank, Super Frank, Super Frank Lampard! O futebol, Chelsea, adeptos, todos e, claro, eu, temos de te agradecer. O que fizeste foi mágico, fantástico e especial. Foi um prazer jogar contigo. Deus te abencoe meu amigo. Aproveita a vida! PS: Não fiques muito gordo, ok? Adoro-te mano!", escreveu o brasileiro, bem ao seu jeito.



Autor: Fábio Lima