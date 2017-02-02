"Super Frank, Super Frank, Super Frank Lampard! O futebol, Chelsea, adeptos, todos e, claro, eu, temos de te agradecer. O que fizeste foi mágico, fantástico e especial. Foi um prazer jogar contigo. Deus te abencoe meu amigo. Aproveita a vida! PS: Não fiques muito gordo, ok? Adoro-te mano!", escreveu o brasileiro, bem ao seu jeito.
SUPER FRANK, SUPER FRANK, SUPER FRANK LAMPARD! The football, @chelseafc, the fans, everybody and of course I have to say thank you for u! What u did was magic,amazing and special! Was a pleasure to play with u! God bless u my friend! Enjoy the life! ps: don't get too fatty ok? Lol Love you bro! And do u remember the word "BELIEVE" ? Only me and u know this moment! #truelegend #inspiration
Autor: Fábio Lima