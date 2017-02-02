É o fim de uma era no futebol inglês: Frank Lampard anunciou esta quinta-feira o fim da carreira como futebolista. Tem 38 anos.

"Ao fim de 21 anos incríveis, decidi que era o momento certo para terminar a minha carreira de futebolista profissional. Apesar de ter recebido várias ofertas para continuar a jogar, tanto em Inglaterra como no estrangeiro, sinto que aos 38 anos é a altura para começar um novo capítulo na minha vida. Tenho imenso orgulho nos troféus que conquistei, de representar o meu país por mais de 100 vezes e de ter marcado mais de 300 golos", pode ler-se na mensagem publicada no Instagram.

Figura histórica do Chelsea, clube pelo qual somou 649 jogos e onde ganhou três títulos de campeão inglês, uma Liga dos Campeões, uma Liga Europa e quatro Taças de Inglaterra, Lampard é um dos 9 jogadores com mais de 100 internacionalizações pela seleção inglesa (106). Começou a carreira no West Ham, passou 13 anos nos blues, mais um no Manchester City e terminou no New York City, emblema que representou nos últimos dois anos.

Lampard anunciou ainda que irá iniciar o curso de treinador, de forma a aproveitar "as oportunidades fora de campo".







Do que Lampard foi capaz...

Autor: Sérgio Krithinas