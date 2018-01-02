Nesta altura de balanço nada como saber quais os jogos mais vendidos em 2017 pela gigante Amazon. Uma lista com algumas surpresas.
Super Mario Odyssey
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
Horizon Zero Dawn
Call of Duty: WWII (PS4)
Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One)
Splatoon 2
Pokémon Ultra Sun
Pokémon Ultra Moon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U)
Super Mario Odyssey
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
Horizon Zero Dawn
Call of Duty: WWII (PS4)
Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One)
Splatoon 2
Pokémon Ultra Sun
Pokémon Ultra Moon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U)
Para mais conteúdos de FIFA, PES e muitos outros videojogos, segue o Rei do Gaming e subscreve:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JoaoTheKingSeixas/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/reidogaming/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/JornalRecord
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JoaoTheKingSeixas/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/reidogaming/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/JornalRecord
Autor: João Seixas