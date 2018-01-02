Continuar a ler

Nesta altura de balanço nada como saber quais os jogos mais vendidos em 2017 pela gigante Amazon. Uma lista com algumas surpresas.Super Mario OdysseyMario Kart 8 DeluxeThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)Horizon Zero DawnCall of Duty: WWII (PS4)Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One)Splatoon 2Pokémon Ultra SunPokémon Ultra MoonThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U)

Autor: João Seixas