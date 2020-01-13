Record

13 janeiro 2020 - 13:56

Conheça todos os nomeados para os Óscares

Nomeados nas várias categorias na corrida aos prémios norte-americanos de cinema foram anunciados hoje.

Óscares
Óscares

Os nomeados para a 92.ª edição dos Óscares, os prémios norte-americanos de cinema, foram anunciados esta segunda-feira. Consulte a lista completa nas várias categorias:

Melhor Filme

O Irlandês
Ford Vs. Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mulherzinhas
Marriage Story
1917
Era uma vez em... Hollywood

Melhor Realizador:

Martin Scorcese (O Irlandês)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasitas)

Melhor ator:

Antonio Banderas (Dor e Glória)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonatahn Pryce (Dois Papas)

Melhor Atriz:

Cytinha Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saiorse Ronan (Mulherzinhas)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)


Melhor atriz secundária: 

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jo Jo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Mulherzinhas)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Melhor ator secundário:

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (Os Dois Papas)
Al Pacino (O Irlandês)
Joe Pesci (O Irlandês)
Bradd Pitt (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)

Melhor argumento adaptado:

Joker
O Irlandês
Mulherzinhas
Dois Papas
Jojo Rabbit

Melhor argumento original:

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Parasitas

Melhor Guarda Roupa

O Irlandês, Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Mulherzinhas, Jacqueline Durran
Era uma vez em... Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Melhor Mistura de som

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Ad Astra
Joker

Melhor Edição de som

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Joker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Melhor Curta de Animação

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Melhor Curta Metragem

A Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Mulherzinhas
Joker
1917
Marriage Story

Melhor Montagem (Film Editing)

Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland e Michael McCusker
O Irlandês, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Melhor Curta Documental
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
Walk Run Cha-Cha
In The Absence
Saint lewis Superman

Melhor Documentário
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Melhor Design de Produção
1917, Dennis Gassner e Lee Sandales
O Irlandês, Bob Shaw e Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent e Nora Sopková
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Barbara Ling e Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha Jun e Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram e Cho Hee

Melhor Fotografia

1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
O Farol, Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Avengers: Endgame
O Irlandês
O Rei Leão
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
1917

Melhor Caracterização
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent
1917

Melhor Filme de Animação

Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Melhor Canção Original

"I’m Gonna Love Me Again", Rocketman
"Into the Unknown", Frozen 2
"Stand Up", Harriet
"I Cant Let You Through Yourself Away" Toy Story 4
"I’m Standing With You", Break through

SUBSCREVA A NEWSLETTER RECORD GERAL
