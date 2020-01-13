Conheça todos os nomeados para os Óscares

Os nomeados para a 92.ª edição dos Óscares, os prémios norte-americanos de cinema, foram anunciados esta segunda-feira. Consulte a lista completa nas várias categorias:





O IrlandêsFord Vs. FerrariJojo RabbitJokerMulherzinhasMarriage Story1917Era uma vez em... HollywoodMartin Scorcese (O Irlandês)Todd Phillips (Joker)Sam Mendes (1917)Quentin Tarantino (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)Bong Joon Ho (Parasitas)Antonio Banderas (Dor e Glória)Leonardo DiCaprio (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)Adam Driver (Marriage Story)Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)Jonatahn Pryce (Dois Papas)Cytinha Erivo (Harriet)Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)Saiorse Ronan (Mulherzinhas)Charlize Theron (Bombshell)Renée Zellweger (Judy)Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)Laura Dern (Marriage Story)Scarlett Johansson (Jo Jo Rabbit)Florence Pugh (Mulherzinhas)Margot Robbie (Bombshell)Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)Anthony Hopkins (Os Dois Papas)Al Pacino (O Irlandês)Joe Pesci (O Irlandês)Bradd Pitt (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)JokerO IrlandêsMulherzinhasDois PapasJojo RabbitKnives OutMarriage Story1917Era uma vez em... HollywoodParasitasO Irlandês, Sandy Powell e Christopher PetersonJojo Rabbit, Mayes C. RubeoJoker, Mark BridgesMulherzinhas, Jacqueline DurranEra uma vez em... Hollywood, Arianne Phillips1917Ford v FerrariEra uma vez em... HollywoodAd AstraJoker1917Ford v FerrariEra uma vez em... HollywoodJokerStar Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerDcera (Daughter)Hair LoveKitbullMemorableSisterA SisterBrotherhoodNefta Football ClubThe Neighbor’s WindowSariaStar Wars: Rise of SkywalkerMulherzinhasJoker1917Marriage StoryFord v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland e Michael McCuskerO Irlandês, Thelma SchoonmakerJojo Rabbit, Tom EaglesJoker, Jeff GrothParasite, Jinmo YangCorpus ChristiHoneylandLes MisérablesPain and GloryParasiteLearning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)Life Overtakes MeWalk Run Cha-ChaIn The AbsenceSaint lewis SupermanAmerican FactoryThe CaveThe Edge of DemocracyFor SamaHoneyland1917, Dennis Gassner e Lee SandalesO Irlandês, Bob Shaw e Regina GravesJojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent e Nora SopkováOnce Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Barbara Ling e Nancy HaighParasite, Lee Ha Jun e Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram e Cho Hee1917, Roger DeakinsThe Irishman, Rodrigo PrietoJoker, Lawrence SherO Farol, Jarin BlaschkeOnce Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Robert RichardsonAvengers: EndgameO IrlandêsO Rei LeãoStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker1917BombshellJokerJudyMaleficent1917Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo SecretoI Lost My BodyKlausMissing LinkToy Story 4"I’m Gonna Love Me Again", Rocketman"Into the Unknown", Frozen 2"Stand Up", Harriet"I Cant Let You Through Yourself Away" Toy Story 4"I’m Standing With You", Break through