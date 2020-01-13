13 janeiro 2020 - 13:56Óscares
Conheça todos os nomeados para os Óscares
Nomeados nas várias categorias na corrida aos prémios norte-americanos de cinema foram anunciados hoje.
Os nomeados para a 92.ª edição dos Óscares, os prémios norte-americanos de cinema, foram anunciados esta segunda-feira. Consulte a lista completa nas várias categorias:
Ford Vs. Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mulherzinhas
Marriage Story
1917
Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Melhor Realizador:
Martin Scorcese (O Irlandês)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasitas)
Melhor ator:
Antonio Banderas (Dor e Glória)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonatahn Pryce (Dois Papas)
Melhor Atriz:
Cytinha Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saiorse Ronan (Mulherzinhas)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Melhor atriz secundária:
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jo Jo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Mulherzinhas)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Melhor ator secundário:
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (Os Dois Papas)
Al Pacino (O Irlandês)
Joe Pesci (O Irlandês)
Bradd Pitt (Era uma vez em... Hollywood)
Melhor argumento adaptado:
Joker
O Irlandês
Mulherzinhas
Dois Papas
Jojo Rabbit
Melhor argumento original:
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Parasitas
Melhor Guarda Roupa
O Irlandês, Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Mulherzinhas, Jacqueline Durran
Era uma vez em... Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Melhor Mistura de som
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Ad Astra
Joker
Melhor Edição de som
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Era uma vez em... Hollywood
Joker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Melhor Curta de Animação
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Melhor Curta Metragem
A Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
Melhor Banda Sonora Original
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Mulherzinhas
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Melhor Montagem (Film Editing)
Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland e Michael McCusker
O Irlandês, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Melhor Curta Documental
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
Walk Run Cha-Cha
In The Absence
Saint lewis Superman
Melhor Documentário
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Melhor Design de Produção
1917, Dennis Gassner e Lee Sandales
O Irlandês, Bob Shaw e Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent e Nora Sopková
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Barbara Ling e Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha Jun e Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram e Cho Hee
Melhor Fotografia
1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
O Farol, Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Avengers: Endgame
O Irlandês
O Rei Leão
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
1917
Melhor Caracterização
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent
1917
Melhor Filme de Animação
Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Melhor Canção Original
"I’m Gonna Love Me Again", Rocketman
"Into the Unknown", Frozen 2
"Stand Up", Harriet
"I Cant Let You Through Yourself Away" Toy Story 4
"I’m Standing With You", Break through