Mank e The Crown: os mais nomeados dos Globos de Ouro dão a vitória à Netflix

Televisão
Melhor ator numa série de comédia ou musical
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Melhor Atriz numa série de comédia ou musical
Lily Collins, Emily em Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Melhor ator principal numa série dramática
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Melhor atriz principal numa série dramática
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulsen, Ratched
Melhor ator principal numa minssérie ou telefilme
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Melhor atriz principal numa minssérie ou telefilme
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, O Gambito da Dama
Melhor série dramática
The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)
Melhor minissérie ou telefilme
Normal People (BBC/HBO)
O Gambito da Dama (Netflix)
Small Axe (BBC/Amazon Prime)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Melhor atriz secundária
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Melhor actor secundário
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Southerland, The Undoing
Melhor série de comédia ou musical
Emily em Paris (Netflix)
The Flight Attendant (HBO)
Schitt's Creek (CBS)
The Great (HBO)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Cinema
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical
Borat, o filme seguinte, de Jason Woliner
Hamilton, de Thomas Kail
Palm Springs, de Max Barbakow
Music, de Sia
The Prom — A festa de formatura, de Ryan Murphy
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
The Father, de Florian Zeller
Mank, de David Fincher
Nomadland — Sobreviver na América, de Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, de Emerald Fennell
Os 7 de Chicago, de Aaron Sorkin
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
Another Round, de Thomas Vinterberg (Dinamarca),
La Llorona, de Jayro Bustamante (França/Guatemala)
Uma Vida à sua Frente, de Eduardo Ponti (França)
Minari, de Lee Isaac Chung (Estados Unidos)
Two of Us, de Filippo Meneghetti (Estados Unidos/França)
Melhor realização
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Melhor canção original
Fight for You, de Judas and the Black Messia
Here My Voice, de Os 7 de Chicago
IO SI (Seen), de Uma Vida à sua Frente
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Tigers & Tweed, de The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Melhor ator secundário
Sacha Baron Cohen, Os 7 de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Melhor atriz secundária
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helana Zengel, News of the World
Melhor ator de comédia ou musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat, o filme seguinte
James Corden, The Prom — a festa de formatura
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Melhor Animação
Os Croods: Uma Nova Era
Bora Lá
Over the Moon
Soul: Uma Aventura com Alma
Wolfwalkers
Melhor ator dramático
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Melhor atriz dramática
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — Sobreviver na América
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Melhor atriz em comédia ou musical
Maria Bakalova, Borat, o filme seguinte
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
Melhor argumento
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago
Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — Sobreviver na América