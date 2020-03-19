Record

Principal negociador da UE para o Brexit testou positivo para o novo coronavírus

Foi o próprio político francês Michel Barnier quem fez o anúncio

Michel Barnier
Michel Barnier

O principal negociador da União Europeia para o Brexit, Michel Barnier, anunciou esta quinta-feira que testou positivo para o novo coronavírus.

"Queria informar-vos que testei positivo para a Covid-19. Estou bem e de bom humor. Seguirei as medidas necessárias. Para todos os já afetados, e para todos os que estão atualmente em isolamento, vamos ultrapassar isto juntos", escreveu no Twitter.

