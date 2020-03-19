Principal negociador da UE para o Brexit testou positivo para o novo coronavírus
Foi o próprio político francês Michel Barnier quem fez o anúncio
O principal negociador da União Europeia para o Brexit, Michel Barnier, anunciou esta quinta-feira que testou positivo para o novo coronavírus.
I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020
For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.
