Viúvos e abraçados: conheça a história da foto dos pinguins que está a correr o mundo

Um fotógrafo de vida selvagem, Tobias Baumgaertner, captou um "casal" de pinguins abraçados a ver o horizonte de Melbourne, na Austrália.



As imagens foram partilhadas recentemente nas suas redes sociais, onde conta a história por trás do momento.







"Um voluntário disse-me que o pinguim branco era uma fêmea idosa cujo parceiro tinha morrido e também o macho, à esquerda, tinha ficado sem a parceira. Desde aí, encontram-se regularmente para se confortarem enquanto veem as luzes da cidade", explicou Tobias.











Tobias contou que só conseguiu tirar a fotografia após passar três noites com a colónia de pinguins, já que estes estavam sempre em movimento, a esfregar a barbatana um num outro ou a limparem-se.







"A forma como este dois estavam a cuidar um do outro destacou-se da colónia inteira. Enquanto os outros pinguins dormiam ou corriam, estes dois estavam quietos a aproveitar cada segundo que tinham juntos, a abraçarem-se e a falar de coisas de pinguins", disse Baumgaertner.



Tobias contou que só conseguiu tirar a fotografia após passar três noites com a colónia de pinguins, já que estes estavam sempre em movimento, a esfregar a barbatana um num outro ou a limparem-se."A forma como este dois estavam a cuidar um do outro destacou-se da colónia inteira. Enquanto os outros pinguins dormiam ou corriam, estes dois estavam quietos a aproveitar cada segundo que tinham juntos, a abraçarem-se e a falar de coisas de pinguins", disse Baumgaertner.





Tobias retirou uma lição desta história: "A dor juntou-os. Às vezes encontramos o amor onde menos esperamos. É um privilégio amar verdadeiramente alguém, paradisíaco quando é correspondido, terminou.

