A mensagem de Marega ao Al Hilal : «Vamos escrever história juntos»

I am very proud to have joined the Al Hilal team, thank you for your trust in me, we will write history together @Alhilal_EN



??? ???? ??? ???????? ????? ??????? ???? ??? ????? ??? ????? ??????? ??? #?????? #?????? #????_???? @Alhilal_FC pic.twitter.com/qzrQQVNLnc