Diretor do Lille garante que nada pagará ao Sporting por Rafael Leão

"The case Rafael Leão is different from the case of Rui Patricio where his new club had to pay 18M compensation.

Rafael Leao terminated his contract on June 30, so he was free. We jumped on the opportunity once he was without a contract, we negotiated with him and we hired him on August 1st. It will not happen with Rafael Leão what happened with Rui Patricio. We are sure of ourselves, " said the managing director of Lille OSC.

Lire la suite sur : https://translate.googleusercontent.com/translate_c?depth=1&hl=en&ie=UTF8&prev=_t&rurl=translate.google.com&sl=auto&sp=nmt4&tl=en&u=https://www.foot-sur7.fr/408227-losc-mercato-marc-ingla-sporting-cp&xid=17259,1500008,15700021,15700124,15700149,15700186,15700190,15700201&usg=ALkJrhgn2Kg1PyfUpz5fJzdGy4ev2CTdpA