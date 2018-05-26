1955/56 Real Madrid (Espanha)
1956/57 Real Madrid (Espanha)
1957/58 Real Madrid (Espanha)
1958/59 Real Madrid (Espanha)
1959/60 Real Madrid (Espanha)
1960/61 BENFICA (PORTUGAL)
1961/62 BENFICA (PORTUGAL)
1962/63 AC Milan (Itália)
1963/64 Inter de Milão (Itália)
1964/65 Inter de Milão (Itália)
1965/66 Real Madrid (Espanha)
1966/67 Celtic (Escócia)
1967/68 Manchester United (Inglaterra)
1968/69 AC Milan (Itália)
1969/70 Feyenoord (Holanda)
1970/71 Ajax (Holanda)
1971/72 Ajax (Holanda)
1972/73 Ajax (Holanda)
1973/74 Bayern Munique (Alemanha)
1974/75 Bayern Munique (Alemanha)
1975/76 Bayern Munique (Alemanha)
1976/77 Liverpool (Inglaterra)
1977/78 Liverpool (Inglaterra)
1978/79 Nottingham Forest (Inglaterra)
1979/80 Nottingham Forest (Inglaterra)
1980/81 Liverpool (Inglaterra)
1981/82 Aston Villa (Inglaterra)
1982/83 Hamburgo (Alemanha)
1983/84 Liverpool (Inglaterra)
1984/85 Juventus (Itália)
1985/86 Steaua Bucareste (Roménia)
1986/87 FC PORTO (PORTUGAL)
1987/88 PSV Eindhoven (Holanda)
1988/89 AC Milan (Itália)
1989/90 AC Milan (Itália)
1990/91 Estrela Vermelha (Jugoslávia)
1991/92 FC Barcelona (Espanha)
1992/93 Marselha (França)
1993/94 AC Milan (Itália)
1994/95 Ajax (Holanda)
1995/96 Juventus (Itália)
1996/97 Borussia Dortmund (Alemanha)
1997/98 Real Madrid (Espanha)
1998/99 Manchester United (Inglaterra)
1999/00 Real Madrid (Espanha)
2000/01 Bayern Munique (Alemanha)
2001/02 Real Madrid (Espanha)
2002/03 AC Milan (Itália)
2003/04 FC PORTO (PORTUGAL)
2004/05 Liverpool (Inglaterra)
2005/06 FC Barcelona (Espanha)
2006/07 AC Milan (Itália)
2007/08 Manchester United (Inglaterra)
2008/09 FC Barcelona (Espanha)
2009/10 Inter de Milão (Itália)
2010/11 FC Barcelona (Espanha)
2011/12 Chelsea (Inglaterra)
2012/13 Bayern Munique (Alemanha)
2013/14 Real Madrid (Espanha)
2014/15 FC Barcelona (Espanha)
2015/16 Real Madrid (Espanha)
2016/17 Real Madrid (Espanha)
2017/18 Real Madrid (Espanha)
Real Madrid (Espanha) - 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
AC Milan (Itália) - 7 (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
Liverpool (Inglaterra) - 5 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005)
Bayern Munique (Alemanha) - 5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)
FC Barcelona (Espanha) - 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)
Ajax (Holanda) - 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)
Manchester United (Inglaterra) - 3 (1968, 1999, 2008)
Inter de Milão (Itália) - 3 (1964, 1965, 2010)
BENFICA (PORTUGAL) - 2 (1961, 1962)
Nottingham Forest (Inglaterra) - 2 (1979, 1980)
Juventus (Itália) - 2 (1985, 1996)
FC PORTO (PORTUGAL) - 2 (1987, 2004)
Celtic (Escócia) - 1 (1967)
Feyenoord (Holanda) - 1 (1970)
Aston Villa (Inglaterra) - 1 (1982)
Hamburgo (Alemanha) - 1 (1983)
Steaua Bucareste (Roménia) - 1 (1986)
PSV Eindhoven (Holanda) - 1 (1988)
Estrela Vermelha (Jugoslávia) - 1 (1991)
Marselha (França) - 1 (1993)
Borussia Dortmund (Alemanha) - 1 (1997)
Chelsea (Inglaterra) - 1 (2012)
Espanha - 18 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1992, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
Itália - 12 (1963, 1964, 1965, 1969, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1994, 1996, 2003, 2007, 2010)
Inglaterra - 12 (1968, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1999, 2005, 2008, 2012)
RFA/Alemanha - 7 (1974, 1975, 1976, 1983, 1997, 2001, 2013)
Holanda - 6 (1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 88, 95)
Portugal - 4 (1961, 1962, 1987, 2004)
Escócia - 1 (1967)
Roménia - 1 (1986)
Jugoslávia - 1 (1991)
França - 1 (1993)