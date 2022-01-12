James Rodríguez decisivo para salvar a vida de jogador maliano que colapsou

Qatar Stars League @QSL_EN as well as the players of @alwakrah_sc and @AlrayyanSC honour the medical staff of both teams, @QRCS and @MOBHQatar Hamad Hospital Emergency Dep. for their efforts to rescue Al Wakrah’s Ousmane Coulibaly when he was in a health crisis during the match pic.twitter.com/qNDYLrmMEh — Qatar Stars League (@QSL_EN) January 10, 2022

Al Wakrah's team doctor, Mukhtar Shabaan, confirmed that James Rodriguez took the important step of adjusting the position of Ousmane Coulbaly's head right after he had collapsed, so that he could breathe properly. https://t.co/YcclMylY8j January 12, 2022

James Rodríguez foi decisivo na ação que ajudou a salvar a vida do Ousmane Coulibaly, depois do maliano do Al-Wakrah ter colapsado no relvado durante a partida de sábado diante do Al-Rayyan. A revelação foi feita pelo médico do clube do jogador africano e partilhada pelo Al-Rayyan nas redes sociais. "O médico do Al Wakrah, Mukhtar Shabaan, confirmou que James Rodríguez deu um passo importante para ajustar a posição da cabeça de Ousmane Coulbaly logo depois de este ter colapsado, para que pudesse respirar de forma adequada", pode ler-se na publicação do Al-Rayyan.A partida, refira-se, acabou por ser suspensa no final do primeiro tempo e retomada esta segunda-feira. Antes do recomeço os médicos do Al-Wakrah foram alvos de um reconhecimento no centro do relvado pela sua ação decisiva e James Rodríguez também foi destacado nesta pequena cerimónia.Quanto ao estado clínico atual de Coulibaly, acabou por ser estabilizado ainda no relvado e posteriormente efetuou exames complementares. De momento segue internado, mas a sua condição está estável.