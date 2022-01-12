Record

Assine já Capa do dia

Internacional

19:47

James Rodríguez decisivo para salvar a vida de jogador maliano que colapsou

Colombiano foi o primeiro a socorrer Ousmane Coulibaly. Ação foi importante para o estabilizar

James Rodríguez foi decisivo na ação que ajudou a salvar a vida do Ousmane Coulibaly, depois do maliano do Al-Wakrah ter colapsado no relvado durante a partida de sábado diante do Al-Rayyan. A revelação foi feita pelo médico do clube do jogador africano e partilhada pelo Al-Rayyan nas redes sociais. "O médico do Al Wakrah, Mukhtar Shabaan, confirmou que James Rodríguez deu um passo importante para ajustar a posição da cabeça de Ousmane Coulbaly logo depois de este ter colapsado, para que pudesse respirar de forma adequada", pode ler-se na publicação do Al-Rayyan.

A partida, refira-se, acabou por ser suspensa no final do primeiro tempo e retomada esta segunda-feira. Antes do recomeço os médicos do Al-Wakrah foram alvos de um reconhecimento no centro do relvado pela sua ação decisiva e James Rodríguez também foi destacado nesta pequena cerimónia.





Quanto ao estado clínico atual de Coulibaly, acabou por ser estabilizado ainda no relvado e posteriormente efetuou exames complementares. De momento segue internado, mas a sua condição está estável.

Por Record
1
Deixe o seu comentário

Últimas Notícias

Notícias
Subscreva a newsletter

e receba as noticias em primeira mão

Ultimas de Internacional

Notícias

Notícias Mais Vistas