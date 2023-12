Rúben Candal troca Leixões pelo Athlone Town, da 2.ª Liga da Irlanda

Welcome to the club Ruben Candal!



Athlone Town AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Ruben Candal! Ruben previously played with FC Porto and has competed on the international stage at U15, U17, and U19 levels for Portugal!



??https://t.co/v629nBLH2o#ATAFC24 pic.twitter.com/AXoXjweo8s