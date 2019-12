Renato Sanches já bate recordes na Ligue 1

Renato Sanches vs Montpellier #LOSCMHSC



1 goal ??



5 shots (4 on target) : record of the game



10 dribbles completed : record in Ligue 1 2019/20



8 touches in the opponent box : co-record of the game



8 recoveries : co-record of his team.



Fire. pic.twitter.com/SsvkPIvhiK