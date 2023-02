De mais a menos com uma grande ocasião pelo meio: a estreia de Enzo pelo Chelsea à lupa

Enzo Fernández's Premier League debut by numbers:



100% aerial duels won

74 passes

10 x possession won

9 duels won

8 passes into final ?

6 tackles made

3 clearances

2 fouls won

1 chance created

1 shot

0 fouls



He made more tackles than any other player on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/HV8XOkT9fb