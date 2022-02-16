A carta de criança de seis anos para o clube do coração que está a encantar os adeptos ingleses

| We have received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half.— Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) February 15, 2022
We'd really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don't have a return address.
If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk#STFC ?? pic.twitter.com/JFgLgNm2Lz
We would like to thank everyone who has reached out in our search for Joe.— Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) February 16, 2022
We are currently still searching for Joe and his family and, once we have made contact, we will be ensuring that they get to a game in style and are well looked after by the club.#FindJoe #STFC
