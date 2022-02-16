A carta de criança de seis anos para o clube do coração que está a encantar os adeptos ingleses

| We have received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half.



We'd really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don't have a return address.



If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk#STFC ?? pic.twitter.com/JFgLgNm2Lz



— Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) February 15, 2022

We would like to thank everyone who has reached out in our search for Joe.



We are currently still searching for Joe and his family and, once we have made contact, we will be ensuring that they get to a game in style and are well looked after by the club.#FindJoe #STFC — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) February 16, 2022

É um dos conteúdos do dia no futebol britânico por estes dias e, no meio de uma atualidade marcada por tantas confusões, acaba por ser uma lufada de ar fresco que todos agradecemos. Um pequeno adepto do Swindon Town enviou recentemente uma carta ao clube, na qual revela a sua admiração pelo emblema da League Two e por um jogador em particular, com uma mensagem que deixou todos deliciados."A minha mãe não tem dinheiro para eu ir aos jogos do Swindon, porque não tem dinheiro para comer e tem de pagar pelas minhas refeições na escola", escreveu o pequeno adepto, que na carta diz ter "seis anos e meio" e que admira Harry McKirdy. Ora, na parte final da carta, Joe colou ainda três moedas, no valor de 26 pennies, o equivalente a 31 cêntimos... que são para o seu ídolo.A carta, partilhada pelo clube, levou a uma enorme onda de solidariedade nas redes sociais, com os adeptos a juntarem-se na tentativa de apoiar a família do pequeno adepto. Já o próprio Swindon Town pediu ajuda para encontrar Joe e os seus familiares, de forma a poder concretizar-lhe o sonho e, também, para o ajudar da melhor forma possível.