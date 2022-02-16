Record

Inglaterra

16 fevereiro 2022 - 18:12

A carta de criança de seis anos para o clube do coração que está a encantar os adeptos ingleses

Pequeno fã diz mal ter dinheiro para comer mas enviou 31 cêntimos para o seu jogador preferido

É um dos conteúdos do dia no futebol britânico por estes dias e, no meio de uma atualidade marcada por tantas confusões, acaba por ser uma lufada de ar fresco que todos agradecemos. Um pequeno adepto do Swindon Town enviou recentemente uma carta ao clube, na qual revela a sua admiração pelo emblema da League Two e por um jogador em particular, com uma mensagem que deixou todos deliciados.

"A minha mãe não tem dinheiro para eu ir aos jogos do Swindon, porque não tem dinheiro para comer e tem de pagar pelas minhas refeições na escola", escreveu o pequeno adepto, que na carta diz ter "seis anos e meio" e que admira Harry McKirdy. Ora, na parte final da carta, Joe colou ainda três moedas, no valor de 26 pennies, o equivalente a 31 cêntimos... que são para o seu ídolo.

A carta, partilhada pelo clube, levou a uma enorme onda de solidariedade nas redes sociais, com os adeptos a juntarem-se na tentativa de apoiar a família do pequeno adepto. Já o próprio Swindon Town pediu ajuda para encontrar Joe e os seus familiares, de forma a poder concretizar-lhe o sonho e, também, para o ajudar da melhor forma possível.


