Ray Parlour: «Diogo Jota é o melhor número 9 da atualidade»

: "Jota has been unbelievable. He’s the best number 9 at the moment!"



: "Mbappe, Salah, Haaland…would you sub Haaland for Jota?"



: "I think so yes!"



Ray Parlour believes @DiogoJota18 is in the top 3 best players in the world! pic.twitter.com/NxFzr49ROu