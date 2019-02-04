Jovem etíope vai tentar quebrar recorde histórico de El Guerrouj
Kejelcha procurará no sábado entrar para a história
Atleta do Oregon Project, Yomif Kejelcha fixou há duas semanas o seu recorde pessoal na distância, ao corrê-la no NB Indoor Grand Prix, em Boston, em 3:51.70 minutos. O tempo é de respeito, mas ainda o deixa a uns bem distantes três segundos e uns pozinhos do que Guerrouj fez há 22 anos...
•CHASING LEGENDS TRAILER •WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT Yomif Kejelcha will attempt to break Hicham El Guerrouj’s 22 year old Indoor Mile World Record of 3:48.45 on February 9th at the Millrose Games. In the coming weeks we will be releasing a behind the scenes view of the training and attempt as Yomif aims to make history! #chasinglegends #nikerunning #nikeoregonproject #worldrecord *attempt will be live on NBC
