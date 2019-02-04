Record

Jovem etíope vai tentar quebrar recorde histórico de El Guerrouj

Kejelcha procurará no sábado entrar para a história

O jovem etíope Yomif Kejelcha, de 21 anos, vai tentar este sábado, nos Millrose Games, quebrar um registo histórico fixado em 1997 pelo lendário Hicham El Guerrouj. Trata-se do recorde mundial da milha, que o marroquino deixou em 3:48.45 minutos e que é um dos cinco recordes mundiais detidos pelo atleta africano.

Atleta do Oregon Project, Yomif Kejelcha fixou há duas semanas o seu recorde pessoal na distância, ao corrê-la no NB Indoor Grand Prix, em Boston, em 3:51.70 minutos. O tempo é de respeito, mas ainda o deixa a uns bem distantes três segundos e uns pozinhos do que Guerrouj fez há 22 anos...



Por Fábio Lima
