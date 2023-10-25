Record

25 outubro 2023 - 22:26

All-Star Game regressa ao formato clássico

Jogo entre Conferência Este e Oeste volta em 2024

A NBA anunciou esta quarta-feira que o All-Star Game de 2024, previsto para 18 de fevereiro em Indianápolis, regressará ao formato clássico, depois de algumas inovações nas edições anteriores.

O evento voltará a ter frente a frente as equipas da Conferência Este e Oeste, num jogo tradicional de quatro períodos de 12 minutos, com a pontuação habitual.
Por Diogo Jesus
