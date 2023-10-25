All-Star Game regressa ao formato clássico
Jogo entre Conferência Este e Oeste volta em 2024
O evento voltará a ter frente a frente as equipas da Conferência Este e Oeste, num jogo tradicional de quatro períodos de 12 minutos, com a pontuação habitual.
CLASSIC FORMAT RETURNS FOR 2024 NBA ALL-STAR GAME— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2023
– Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference With Traditional Scoring on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis –
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2023 – The NBA today announced changes to the format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played… pic.twitter.com/VJuGrZfQFM