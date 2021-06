Devin Booker coloca Phoenix Suns na frente da final do Oeste

Os Phoenix Suns bateram este domingo os Los Angeles Clipperes, por 120-114, no arranque da final da Conferência Oeste.





FINAL SCORE THREAD



Devin Booker (40 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST) goes off for his 1st career #NBAPlayoffs triple-double, helping the @Suns take Game 1 of the #NBAWCF presented by AT&T! #ThatsGame



Game 2: Tuesday, 9pm/et on ESPN



Deandre Ayton: 20 PTS, 9 REB

Paul George: 34 PTS pic.twitter.com/WMdHiC0yyz