Um dia com Scottie Pippen por uma pequena fortuna: a nova forma de ex-estrela da NBA ganhar a vida

For $333K you can spend a day with Scottie Pippen



Neiman Marcus is offering a day-long experience with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen, Jr. that includes a private dinner, a sample of Pippen’s bourbon, “Digits” and a signed copy of Pippen’s book, “Unguarded.”



(Via @PatchTweet) pic.twitter.com/ejdwzusDl4