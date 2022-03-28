Record

Desportos de combate

21:55

Jake Paul oferece 30 milhões de dólares para combate entre Will Smith e Chris Rock

YouTuber, que agora também é boxeur, faz oferta choruda a ambos após os Oscares

O momento em que Will Smith dá uma bofetada a Chris Rock na gala dos Óscares
muito se disse, escreveu e 'desenhou' - através de memes - a propósito do momento da bofetada de Will Smith a Chris Rock durante a cerimónia dos Oscares e nem o (agora) boxeur Jake Paul ficou calado. Nas redes sociais, aproveitando o embalo mediático que a situação teve no imediato, fez uma proposta milionária a ambos, para resolverem as suas diferenças... num ringue de boxe.

"Tenho 15 milhões de dólares para o Will Smith e outros 15 milhões para o Chris Rock. Vamos organizá-lo em agosto, como combate preliminar da minha luta", escreveu o Jake Paul, em alusão ao combate que terá a meio do ano, ainda com opositor a definir.

Minutos depois, voltaria à carga, agora para pedir ajuda. "Alguém me arranje o contacto do representante do Will Smith, o mais rápido possível". Quererá isto dizer que do lado de Chris Rock já houve luz verde?





Dana White impressionado

Quem parece ter gostado da situação foi Dana White, o homem forte do UFC. "FINALMENTE!!! Uma edição dos Oscares que vale a pena assistir. E o Chris Rock parece ter queixo [para aguentar murros]", escreveu na rede social Twitter.

Aliás, a capacidade para Chris Rock aguentar o impacto da 'chapada' de Smith e manter-se em pé foi mesmo um dos factos mais destacados por várias figuras do MMA nas redes sociais. Houve também outros que verbalizaram o seu espanto, como Daniel Cormier. "Poucas coisas me surpreendem por estes dias, mas ver o Will Smith dar uma bofetada daquelas ao Chris Rock é muito surpreendente! Estou estupefacto... Consegues mesmo perceber o momento em que o Will se sentiu afetado". Já Michael Bisping apontou Smith como uma "lenda", Francis Ngannou puxou de um 'meme' e Jon Jones, por seu turno, elogiou o profissionalismo de Chris Rock, por ter continuado a apresentar como se nada fosse.
