Kyle Chalmers bate recorde do Mundo dos 100 metros livres

O australiano Kyle Chalmers bateu esta sexta-feira o recorde mundial dos 100 metros livres, de piscina curta, na Taça do Mundo de Kazan.





NEW WORLD RECORD!

During the fourth stop of the 2021 World Cup (SCM) in Kazan, Kyle Chalmers set a new world record in the men’s 100 free with a 44.84. He was 0.10 faster than Amaury Leveaux’s long standing world record from 2008.

.

: Swimming Australia pic.twitter.com/dgXC8Btb5h