Guia para os lançamentos de abril

1 – Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Plataformas: Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: We're Five Games
Publicadora: tinyBuild
2 – My Friend Pedro
Plataforma: PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: DeadToast Entertainment
Publicadora: Devolver Digital
2 (Nintendo Switch) e 3 (Xbox One) – Curious Expedition
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch (2) e Xbox One (3)
Desenvolvedora: Maschinen-Mensch
Publicadora: Thunderful
3 – Resident Evil 3 (+ Resident Evil Resistance)
Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedoras: Resident Evil 3 – Capcom (com assistência da K2 e da M-Two); Resident Evil Resistance – Capcom e NeoBards Entertainment
Publicadora: Capcom
3 – Aeolis Tournament
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC
Desenvolvedora: Beyond Fun Studio
Publicadora: Beyond Fun Studio
3 – HyperParasite
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Troglobytes Games
Publicadoras: Troglobytes Games e Hound Picked Games; Nintendo Switch – QubicGames
3 – In Other Waters
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC
Desenvolvedora: Jump Over The Age
Publicadora: Fellow Traveller
7 – Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Granzella
Publicadora: NIS America
10 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
Plataforma: PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Square Enix
Publicadora: Square Enix
14 – Someday You’ll Return
Plataforma: PC
Desenvolvedora: CBE software
Publicadora: CBE software
15 – Space Engineers
Plataforma: Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Keen Software House
Publicadora: Keen Software House
15 – Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
Plataforma: Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Draw Distance
Publicadora: Draw Distance
16 – Hellpoint
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Cradle Games
Publicadora: tinyBuild
16 – Dead by Daylight Mobile
Plataformas: Android e iOS
Desenvolvedora: Behaviour Interactive
Publicadora: Behaviour Interactive
21 – The Flower Collectors
Plataforma: PC
Desenvolvedora: Mi'pu'mi Games GmbH
Publicadora: Mi'pu'mi Games GmbH
23 – Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack
Plataforma: PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Inti Creates
Publicadora: Inti Creates
23 – Cloudpunk
Plataforma: PC
Desenvolvedora: ION LANDS
Publicadora: ION LANDS e Maple Whispering Limited
24 – Trials of Mana
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Square Enix
Publicadora: Square Enix
24 – Predator: Hunting Grounds
Plataformas: PC e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: IllFonic
Publicadora: Sony Interactive Entertainment
24 – NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
Plataforma: Nintendo Switch
Desenvolvedora: CyberConnect2
Publicadora: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
24 – Deliver Us The Moon
Plataformas: PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: KeokeN Interactive
Publicadora: Wired Productions
28 – Gears Tactics
Plataforma: PC
Desenvolvedoras: Splash Damage e The Coalition
Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios
28 – Moving Out
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedoras: DevM Games e SMG Studio
Publicadora: Team17
28 – Sakura Wars
Plataforma: PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Sega
Publicadora: Sega
28 – SnowRunner
Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Saber Interactive
Publicadora: Focus Home Interactive
? – Minecraft Dungeons
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Mojang
Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios
