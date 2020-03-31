Record

Assine já Capa do dia
Record Gaming
31 março 2020 - 17:23

Guia para os lançamentos de abril

Com destaque para os remakes de Resident Evil 3 e Final Fantasy VII

1 – Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Plataformas: Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: We're Five Games

Publicadora: tinyBuild


2 – My Friend Pedro

Plataforma: PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: DeadToast Entertainment

Publicadora: Devolver Digital
 

2 (Nintendo Switch) e 3 (Xbox One) – Curious Expedition

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch (2) e Xbox One (3)

Desenvolvedora: Maschinen-Mensch

Publicadora: Thunderful
 

3 – Resident Evil 3 (+ Resident Evil Resistance)

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedoras: Resident Evil 3 – Capcom (com assistência da K2 e da M-Two); Resident Evil Resistance – Capcom e NeoBards Entertainment

Publicadora: Capcom

 

3 – Aeolis Tournament

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC

Desenvolvedora: Beyond Fun Studio

Publicadora: Beyond Fun Studio
 

3 – HyperParasite

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Troglobytes Games

Publicadoras: Troglobytes Games e Hound Picked Games; Nintendo Switch – QubicGames
 

3 – In Other Waters

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC

Desenvolvedora: Jump Over The Age

Publicadora: Fellow Traveller
 

7 – Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Granzella

Publicadora: NIS America
 

10 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

Plataforma: PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Square Enix

Publicadora: Square Enix

 

14 – Someday You’ll Return

Plataforma: PC

Desenvolvedora: CBE software

Publicadora: CBE software
 

15 – Space Engineers

Plataforma: Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Keen Software House

Publicadora: Keen Software House
 

15 – Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

Plataforma: Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Draw Distance

Publicadora: Draw Distance
 

16 – Hellpoint

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Cradle Games

Publicadora: tinyBuild
 

16 – Dead by Daylight Mobile

Plataformas: Android e iOS

Desenvolvedora: Behaviour Interactive

Publicadora: Behaviour Interactive
 

21 – The Flower Collectors

Plataforma: PC

Desenvolvedora: Mi'pu'mi Games GmbH

Publicadora: Mi'pu'mi Games GmbH
 

23 – Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack

Plataforma: PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Inti Creates

Publicadora: Inti Creates
 

23 – Cloudpunk

Plataforma: PC

Desenvolvedora: ION LANDS

Publicadora: ION LANDS e Maple Whispering Limited
 

24 – Trials of Mana

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Square Enix

Publicadora: Square Enix
 

24 – Predator: Hunting Grounds

Plataformas: PC e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: IllFonic

Publicadora: Sony Interactive Entertainment
 

24 – NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO

Plataforma: Nintendo Switch

Desenvolvedora: CyberConnect2

Publicadora: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
 

24 – Deliver Us The Moon

Plataformas: PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: KeokeN Interactive

Publicadora: Wired Productions
 

28 – Gears Tactics

Plataforma: PC

Desenvolvedoras: Splash Damage e The Coalition

Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios
 

28 – Moving Out

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedoras: DevM Games e SMG Studio

Publicadora: Team17


28 – Sakura Wars

Plataforma: PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Sega

Publicadora: Sega


28 – SnowRunner

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Saber Interactive

Publicadora: Focus Home Interactive


? – Minecraft Dungeons

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Mojang

Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios

Autor: Filipe Silva

Deixe o seu comentário

Últimas Notícias

Notícias
SUBSCREVA A NEWSLETTER RECORD GERAL
e receba as notícias em primeira mão

Ultimas de Record Gaming

Notícias

Notícias Mais Vistas

Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A. Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.