Verstappen fala em "volta de qualificação de loucos" e agradece apoio

Verstappen mostrou-se feliz pela conquista da pole position em casa.

Thrilled to be on pole position for my home race, especially after yesterday. We worked hard overnight and recovered really well, thank you @redbullracing



A Qualifying lap around Zandvoort is insane and the support of all the fans has been amazing all weekend, thank you pic.twitter.com/y8SBrbjaUQ