Donald Trump volta a contradizer-se e nega ter tratado pandemia de coronavírus como uma farsa

O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, recorreu este sábado à noite ao Twitter para esclarecer que nunca tratou a pandemia de coronavírus como uma farsa.





I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!