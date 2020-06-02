Record

"Os Simpsons" mudaram de cor para que ninguém esqueça o crime que matou George Floyd

Artista e ativista aleXsandro Palombo prestou tributo ao cidadão afro-americano

O ativista e artista AleXsandro Palombo decidiu homenagear George Floyd, o cidadão afro-americano morto às mãos da polícia, tornando os personagens de 'Os Simpsons' em atores dos recentes episódios que têm afetado os EUA.

Uma das ilustrações mais partilhadas nas redes sociais é a do momento em que é caricaturada a ação policial que terá matado George Floyd.
George Floyd "I Can't Breathe" by aleXsandro Palombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe #Racism #blacklivesmatter #equalityforall #racist #justiceforgeorgefloyd #TheSimpsons #BartSimpson #Shoah #HomerSimpson #streeart #Humanrights #Humanrightscampaign #popart #modernart #contemporaryart #justice #police #policebrutality #breakingnews #minnesota #minneapolis #injustice #nojusticenopeace #campaign #equality #ArtGallery #racialjustice #StopRacism

Uma publicação compartilhada por aleXsandro Palombo (@alexsandropalombo) em

