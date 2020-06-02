"Os Simpsons" mudaram de cor para que ninguém esqueça o crime que matou George Floyd
Artista e ativista aleXsandro Palombo prestou tributo ao cidadão afro-americano
O ativista e artista AleXsandro Palombo decidiu homenagear George Floyd, o cidadão afro-americano morto às mãos da polícia, tornando os personagens de 'Os Simpsons' em atores dos recentes episódios que têm afetado os EUA.
George Floyd "I Can't Breathe" by aleXsandro Palombo