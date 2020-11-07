Rapper americano morto em tiroteio numa discoteca nos EUA

O rapper americano de 26 anos, King Von, foi morto na madrugada desta sexta-feira na sequência de um tiroteio em frente a uma discoteca em Atlanta, na Geórgia, Estados Unidos.





The driver of this white suv got out the driver seat, ran to the back of the suv, and started shooting King Von. Seconds later, you see a cop come on screen with his gun drawn, and then he proceeds to chase some people. Who did that cop shoot? #KingVon #Atlanta #Chicago pic.twitter.com/jNegEhGNAX