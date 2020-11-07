Record

Rapper americano morto em tiroteio numa discoteca nos EUA

King Von tinha 26 anos

Rapper King Von
Rapper King Von

O rapper americano de 26 anos, King Von, foi morto na madrugada desta sexta-feira na sequência de um tiroteio em frente a uma discoteca em Atlanta, na Geórgia, Estados Unidos.

O tiroteio começou no estacionamento do espaço noturno e envolveu dois grupos locais. O empresário do rapper também foi baleado mas resistiu aos ferimentos e está internado.

Vários amigos do músico lamentaram nas redes sociais a morte do jovem de 26 anos.


Por Correio da Manhã
