07:48• Foto: FPF
Liga 3: resultados da 13.ª jornada e classificações
13.ª JORNADAPor Record
Série A
Sp. Braga B-Fafe, 1-2
Anadia-Felgueiras 1932, 0-1
Montalegre-Lusitânia Lourosa, 1-1
Sanjoanense-Pevidém, 2-0
V. Guimarães B-UD Oliveirense, 2-1
S. João de Ver-Canelas 2010, 1-1
CLASSIFICAÇÃO
1.º Felgueiras 1932, 25 pontos/13 jogos (15-10 em golos)
2.º Sp. Braga B. 24/13 (25-18)
3.º UD Oliveirense, 23/13 (24-18)
4.º Canelas 2010, 22/13 (17-15)
5.º Lusitânia Lourosa, 22/13 (16-13)
6.º S. João de Ver, 21/13 (19-12)
7.º AD Sanjoanense, 19/13 (20-16)
8.º V. Guimarães B, 19/13 (19-16)
9.º Fafe, 14/13 (15-22)
10.º Anadia, 13/13 (14-21)
11.º Montalegre, 12/13 (14-22)
12.º Pevidém, 5/13 (11-26)
Série B
Cova da Piedade-Amora, 2-1
V. Setúbal-U. Leiria, 0-2
Oriental Dragon-Alverca, 0-1
Caldas-Sporting B, 0-0
Real-U. Santarém, 0-2
Torreense-Oliveira do Hospital, 2-0
CLASSIFICAÇÃO
1.º U. Leiria, 30/13 (25-12)
2.º Torreense, 23/13 /17-14)
3.º Alverca, 20/13 (17-18)
4.º Real, 19/13 (17-18)
5.º Caldas, 19/12 (12-9)
6.º Amora, 18/13 (17-12)
7.º V. Setúbal, 17/11 (14-11)
8.º Cova da Piedade, 14/13 (14-20)
9.º Oriental Dragon, 13/13 (14-16)
10.º Sporting B, 13/12 (12-15)
11.º U. Santarém, 9/11 (12-18)
12.º Oliveira do Hospital, 8/13 (17-25)
