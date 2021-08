Ronaldo confirmado no Man. United: siga tudo ao minuto

Manchester United já prepara contrato

Fabrizio Romano garante agora que o Manchester United prepara já um contrato para Cristiano Ronaldo.



Manchester United are preparing their official contract proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo! Jorge Mendes will receive it soon. Man Utd are “confident” now. #MUFC #Ronaldo



Paul Pogba is currently not involved in any talk. Man City are OUT of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/Ay4GUZfduS