Pochettino não se despediu dos jogadores do Tottenham mas deixou mensagem emocionante

Mauricio Pochettino’s assistant, Jesus Perez, has shared a picture of the classy farewell message the Argentine left for Tottenham’s players after he was axed by chairman Daniel Levy. Spurs confirmed on Tuesday evening that Pochettino had been relieved of his duties after five years in charge and Jose Mourinho was named as his successor the following morning. Levy’s decision to sack Pochettino came so suddenly that the manager was unable to say his goodbyes in the way he would have liked as he was hurried out the exit door. Instead, Pochettino penned a hastily written note for squad on a whiteboard in the dressing room at Tottenham’s training ground.

