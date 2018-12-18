Todas as reações à saída de Mourinho do Manchester United

OK Paul, here's my caption:— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 18 de dezembro de 2018
'Smug, toxic, under-performing, childish £100 million d*ckhead uses worst possible moment to be a smart-arse'. pic.twitter.com/vQGPfTxuuN
Understand that the Man Utd payoff to Mourinho will be lower than the 22.5m pounds being reported in some places. Should be able to get a better idea when club accounts are filed— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) December 18, 2018
A cadeia de restaurantes Pizza Hut já aproveitou para fazer uma graçola e diz que recebeu um currículo de um tal de "J Mourinho"...
€9.99 fares? I am outta here. Like whoosh! #Mourinho #OneWayJose pic.twitter.com/HLjqD8L79x— Ryanair (@Ryanair) 18 de dezembro de 2018
The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G— Patrice Evra (@Evra) 18 de dezembro de 2018
Would imagine one of the main reasons for sacking Mourinho now would be to stop the attempted mass exodus of their best players next month.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 18 de dezembro de 2018
Jose Mourinho will now be gleefully pulverised by all & sundry but I love the guy.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 18 de dezembro de 2018
Brilliant manager, great character, incredible track record.
Too many overpaid mediocre flash git egos in that United team.
Jose will be back soon, winning big trophies again. pic.twitter.com/3Z8NfHp8vL
With @ManUtd 19 points behind @LFC after 17 games, with the vast majority of players playing way below their best...and dour football to boot. Given Mourinho was allowed to spend hundreds of millions on those players the split seemed inevitable.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 18 de dezembro de 2018