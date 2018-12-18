Todas as reações à saída de Mourinho do Manchester United

OK Paul, here's my caption:



'Smug, toxic, under-performing, childish £100 million d*ckhead uses worst possible moment to be a smart-arse'. pic.twitter.com/vQGPfTxuuN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 18 de dezembro de 2018

Understand that the Man Utd payoff to Mourinho will be lower than the 22.5m pounds being reported in some places. Should be able to get a better idea when club accounts are filed December 18, 2018

The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) 18 de dezembro de 2018

Would imagine one of the main reasons for sacking Mourinho now would be to stop the attempted mass exodus of their best players next month. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 18 de dezembro de 2018

Jose Mourinho will now be gleefully pulverised by all & sundry but I love the guy.

Brilliant manager, great character, incredible track record.

Too many overpaid mediocre flash git egos in that United team.

Jose will be back soon, winning big trophies again. pic.twitter.com/3Z8NfHp8vL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 18 de dezembro de 2018

With @ManUtd 19 points behind @LFC after 17 games, with the vast majority of players playing way below their best...and dour football to boot. Given Mourinho was allowed to spend hundreds of millions on those players the split seemed inevitable. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 18 de dezembro de 2018