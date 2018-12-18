Record

Inglaterra

12:13

Todas as reações à saída de Mourinho do Manchester United

Treinador português não resistiu aos maus resultados nos red devils

O Manchester United anunciou esta terça-feira a saída de José Mourinho do comando técnico do clube. As reações não tardaram a correr mundo: dos corrosivos memes às palavras que chegam do mundo do futebol. Siga aqui todas as reações:

Robbie Fowler, antigo internacional inglês e avançado do Liverpool, considera que a saída de Mourinho era "inevitável pela forma como o United jogou em Anfield". "Fiquei chocado por ver tantos jogadores a esconderem-se da bola. O timing é interessante. Na segunda-feira, a direção parecia indicar que não tinha planos para agir no imediato, mas acho que devem ter olhado para a série de jogos que aí vêm e sentiram que não tinham opção. São todos 'ganháveis'. À exceção do jogo com os Spurs, o United tem obrigação de ganhar os próximos 10 jogos."

De novo Piers Morgan, agora com palavras muito duras para Pogba. "Convencido, tóxico, a jogar pouco, idiota infantil de 120 milhões de euros usa o pior momento possível para ser chico-esperto."

He wrote: "Smug, toxic, under-performing, childish £100 million d*** head uses worst possible moment to be a smart-arse."

Tariq Panja, jornalista do NY Times, garante que a indemnização de Mourinho será inferior à que ele teria direito

E a Ryan Air, como é costume, também aproveitou para fazer publicidade. 
A cadeia de restaurantes Pizza Hut já aproveitou para fazer uma graçola e diz que recebeu um currículo de um tal de "J Mourinho"...

O escocês Graeme Souness, figura mítica do Liverpool e antigo treinador do Benfica, não ficou surpreendido depois do resultado de domingo em Anfield. "Estive em Bournemouth, tenho bilhete de época, 10 filas atrás do banco. Achei que o treinador não queria estar ali."

A polémica mensagem de Paul Pogba, entretanto apagada, continua a dar que falar. Patrice Evra, ex-jogador francês do United e manifestou-se irritado. "O que me chateia é que que as pessoas estão tão preocupadas com Pogba e Mourinho. Vamos focar-nos em reconstruir algo sólido em vez de estar num parque infantil. Fazê-lo é uma falta de respeito pelo emblema, a partir de agora só precisamos de pensar positivo".


Lineker voltou ao Twitter para dizer que acredita que "umas das principais razões para despedir Mourinho agora é impedir um êxodo massivo dos melhores jogadores" em janeiro.

Piers Morgan, conhecido jornalista e adepto ferveroso do Arsenal, deixa palavras de apoio ao treinador português. "Vai ser pulverizado por todos, mas adoro o topo. Um treinador brilhante, uma grande personagem, com registos incríveis. Há demasiados egos medíocres e bem pagos naquela equipa do United. José vai voltar em breve, a ganhar grandes troféus outra vez."

Gary Neville, histórico capitão do Manchester United com Alex Ferguson, defende o treinador português: "Ficou claro bem cedo que a direção não queria apoiar algumas contratações de José Mourinho. Nesse momento, acabaste como treinador."

José Morais, antigo adjunto do Special One, admite que a saída possa ter resultado da vontade do treinador. Leia mais aqui

Gary Lineker, antigo internacional inglês e apresentador do Match of the Day, da BBC, acha normal o desfecho. "Com o Manchester United 19 pontos atrás do Liverpool ao fim de 17 jogos, com a grande maioria dos jogadores muito abaixo do seu melhor... e futebol pouco simpático. Dado que Mourinho teve autorização para gastar centenas de milhões nestes jogadores, a separação parecia inevitável", escreveu, no Twitter.
