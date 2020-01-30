Mulher de Kobe Bryant quebra o silêncio: «É impossível imaginar a vida sem eles»

Vanessa Bryant, mulher de Kobe Bryant, quebrou esta quarta-feira o silêncio sobre a morte do marido e da filha Gianna. Numa publicação feita através das redes sociais, a mulher da estrela de NBA afirma "não ter palavras" para descrever a dor que está a sentir.





"As minhas filhas e eu queremos agradecer às milhões de pessoas que demonstraram apoio e amor durante este período horrível. Obrigado por todas as orações. Definitivamente, precisamos delas. Ficámos completamente arrasados com a perda repentina do meu adorado marido, Kobe - o incrível pai das nossas filhas; e da minha linda e doce Gianna - uma filha amorosa, atenciosa e maravilhosa, e uma irmã incrível da Natalia, Bianka e Capri", escreveu nas redes sociais.Vanessa deu ainda uma palavra de conforto às famílias das restantes vítimas do acidente e diz que só se sente confortada por saber que o marido e a filha sabiam o quanto eram amados."É impossível imaginar a vida sem eles", começou ainda por dizer. "Mas acordamos todos os dias e continuamos em frente porque Kobe e a nossa filhinha, Gigi, estão a brilhar para iluminar o caminho. O nosso amor por eles é infinito - e isso é incomensurável. Eu só queria poder abraçá-los, beijá-los e abençoá-los. Tê-los aqui connosco, para sempre", descreveu ainda.Kobe e Vanessa estavam juntos há cerca de 20 anos. Vanessa tinha 17 anos quando conheceu Kobe, na altura com 21 anos, e ambos tiveram de fazer sacrifícios para que o amor que os unia fosse bem sucedido. Juntos tiveram quatro filhas, a mais nova tem sete meses de vida.Kobe Bryant e Gianna - mais conhecida por Gigi - morreram no passado domingo à noite num desastre de helicóptero em Calabasas juntamente com outras sete pessoas. O antigo basquetebolista tinha 41 anos e Gigi, a menina que era já uma promessa no mundo do futebol, tinha 13 anos.