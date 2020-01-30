Record

Assine já Capa do dia

NBA

08:58

Mulher de Kobe Bryant quebra o silêncio: «É impossível imaginar a vida sem eles»

Vanessa afirma que "não há palavras" que descrevam a dor que está a sentir depois de perder o marido e a filha

Kobe Bryant com a mulher e as quatro filhas
Kobe Bryant com a mulher e as quatro filhas
Kobe Bryant com a mulher e as quatro filhas

Vanessa Bryant, mulher de Kobe Bryant, quebrou esta quarta-feira o silêncio sobre a morte do marido e da filha Gianna. Numa publicação feita através das redes sociais, a mulher da estrela de NBA afirma "não ter palavras" para descrever a dor que está a sentir. 

"As minhas filhas e eu queremos agradecer às milhões de pessoas que demonstraram apoio e amor durante este período horrível. Obrigado por todas as orações. Definitivamente, precisamos delas. Ficámos completamente arrasados com a perda repentina do meu adorado marido, Kobe - o incrível pai das nossas filhas; e da minha linda e doce Gianna - uma filha amorosa, atenciosa e maravilhosa, e uma irmã incrível da Natalia, Bianka e Capri", escreveu nas redes sociais. 

Relacionadas

Vanessa deu ainda uma palavra de conforto às famílias das restantes vítimas do acidente e diz que só se sente confortada por saber que o marido e a filha sabiam o quanto eram amados. 

"É impossível imaginar a vida sem eles", começou ainda por dizer. "Mas acordamos todos os dias e continuamos em frente porque Kobe e a nossa filhinha, Gigi, estão a brilhar para iluminar o caminho. O nosso amor por eles é infinito - e isso é incomensurável. Eu só queria poder abraçá-los, beijá-los e abençoá-los. Tê-los aqui connosco, para sempre", descreveu ainda. 

Kobe e Vanessa estavam juntos há cerca de 20 anos. Vanessa tinha 17 anos quando conheceu Kobe, na altura com 21 anos, e ambos tiveram de fazer sacrifícios para que o amor que os unia fosse bem sucedido. Juntos tiveram quatro filhas, a mais nova tem sete meses de vida. 

Kobe Bryant e Gianna - mais conhecida por Gigi - morreram no passado domingo à noite num desastre de helicóptero em Calabasas juntamente com outras sete pessoas. O antigo basquetebolista tinha 41 anos e Gigi, a menina que era já uma promessa no mundo do futebol, tinha 13 anos.


Ver esta publicação no Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ??

Uma publicação partilhada por Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) a

Deixe o seu comentário

Últimas Notícias

Notícias
SUBSCREVA A NEWSLETTER RECORD GERAL
e receba as notícias em primeira mão

Ultimas de NBA

Mulher de Kobe Bryant quebra o silêncio: «É impossível imaginar a vida sem eles»

Mulher de Kobe Bryant quebra o silêncio: «É impossível imaginar a vida sem eles»

Vanessa afirma que "não há palavras" que descrevam a dor que está a sentir depois de perder o marido e a filha

Resultados

Resultados

Todos os números da competição na época 2019/20

A mensagem dos Lakers quatro dias após a morte de Kobe: «Nada voltará a ser igual»

A mensagem dos Lakers quatro dias após a morte de Kobe: «Nada voltará a ser igual»

Formação de Los Angeles garante que "não há palavras para expressar" o que o antigo jogador representa para a equipa

Notícias

Notícias Mais Vistas

Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A. Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.