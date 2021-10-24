Record

MotoGP: Historial de vencedores

Quartararo foi o último a inscrever o nome na lista

Lista dos pilotos campeões mundiais de MotoGP (500cc até 2001): 

2021   Fabio Quartararo, Fra (Yamaha)
2020   Joan Mir, Esp (Suzuki)
2019   Marc Márquez, Esp (Honda)
2018   Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2017   Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2016   Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2015   Jorge Lorenzo, Esp (Yamaha)
2014   Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2013   Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2012   Jorge Lorenzo, Esp (Yamaha)
2011   Casey Stoner, Aus (Honda)
2010   Jorge Lorenzo, Esp (Yamaha)
2009   Valentino Rossi, Ita (Yamaha)
2008   Valentino Rossi, Ita (Yamaha)
2007   Casey Stoner, Aus (Ducati)
2006   Nicky Hayden, EUA (Honda)
2005   Valentino Rossi, Ita (Honda)
2004   Valentino Rossi, Ita (Honda)
2003   Valentino Rossi, Ita (Honda)
2002   Valentino Rossi, Ita (Yamaha)
2001   Valentino Rossi, Ita (Yamaha)
2000   Kenny Roberts, Jr., EUA (Suzuki)
1999   Alex Crivillé, Esp (Honda)
1998   Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)y
1997   Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)
1996   Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)
1995   Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)
1994   Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)
1993   Kevin Schwantz, EUA (Suzuki)
1992   Wayne Rainey, EUA (Yamaha)
1991   Wayne Rainey, EUA (Yamaha)
1990   Wayne Rainey, EUA (Yamaha)
1989   Eddie Lawson, EUA (Yamaha)
1988   Eddie Lawson, EUA (Honda)
1987   Wayne Gardner, Aus (Honda)
1986   Eddie Lawson, EUA (Yamaha)
1985   Freddie Spencer, EUA (Honda)
1984   Eddie Lawson, EUA (Yamaha)
1983   Freddie Spencer, EUA (Honda)
1982   Franco Uncini, Ita (Suzuki)
1981   Marco Lucchinelli, Ita (Suzuki)
1980   Kenny Roberts, EUA (Yamaha)
1979   Kenny Roberts, EUA (Yamaha)
1978   Kenny Roberts, EUA (Yamaha)
1977   Barry Sheene, GB (Suzuki)
1976   Barry Sheene, GB (Suzuki)
1975   Giacomo Agostini, Ita (Yamaha)
1974   Phil Read, GB (MV Agusta)
1973   Phil Read, GB (MV Agusta)
1972   Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1971   Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1970   Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1969   Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1968   Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1967   Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1966   Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1965   Mike Hailwood, GB (MV Agusta)
1964   Mike Hailwood, GB (MV Agusta)
1963   Mike Hailwood, GB (MV Agusta)
1962   Mike Hailwood, GB (MV Agusta)
1961   Gary Hocking, Rod (MV Agusta)
1960   John Surtees, GB (MV Agusta)
1959   John Surtees, GB (MV Agusta)
1958   John Surtees, GB (MV Agusta)
1957   Libero Liberati, Ita (Gilera)
1956   John Surtees, GB (MV Agusta)
1955   Geoff Duke, GB (Gilera)
1954   Geoff Duke, GB (Gilera)
1953   Geoff Duke, GB (Gilera)
1952   Umberto Masetti, Ita (Gilera)
1951   Geoff Duke, GB (Norton)
1950   Umberto Masetti, Ita (Gilera)
1949   Leslie Graham, GB (AJS)


    

        
Ranking dos vencedores (mais do que um título)

1. Giacomo Agostini, Ita 8 (1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1975)
2. Valentino Rossi, Ita 7 (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009)
3. Marc Marquez, Esp 6 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
4. Michael Doohan, Aus 5 (1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998)
5. Geoff Duke, GB 4 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955)  
 . John Surtees, GB 4 (1956, 1958, 1959, 1960)  
 . Mike Hailwood, GB 4 (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965)
 . Eddie Lawson, EUA 4 (1984, 1986, 1988, 1989)
9. Kenny Roberts, EUA 3 (1978, 1979, 1980)  
 . Wayne Rainey, EUA 3 (1990, 1991, 1992)  
 . Jorge Lorenzo, Esp 3 (2010, 2012, 2015)
12. Umberto Masetti, Ita 2 (1950, 1952)  
  . Phil Read, GB 2 (1973, 1974)  
  . Barry Sheene, GB 2 (1976, 1977)  
  . Freddie Spencer, EUA 2 (1983, 1985)  
  . Casey Stoner, Aus 2 (2007, 2011)



consulte aqui o guia completo da época do MotoGP
