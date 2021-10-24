14:45• Foto: Reuters
MotoGP: Historial de vencedores
Quartararo foi o último a inscrever o nome na lista
Lista dos pilotos campeões mundiais de MotoGP (500cc até 2001):
2021 Fabio Quartararo, Fra (Yamaha)
2020 Joan Mir, Esp (Suzuki)
2019 Marc Márquez, Esp (Honda)
2018 Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2017 Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2016 Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2015 Jorge Lorenzo, Esp (Yamaha)
2014 Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2013 Marc Marquez, Esp (Honda)
2012 Jorge Lorenzo, Esp (Yamaha)
2011 Casey Stoner, Aus (Honda)
2010 Jorge Lorenzo, Esp (Yamaha)
2009 Valentino Rossi, Ita (Yamaha)
2008 Valentino Rossi, Ita (Yamaha)
2007 Casey Stoner, Aus (Ducati)
2006 Nicky Hayden, EUA (Honda)
2005 Valentino Rossi, Ita (Honda)
2004 Valentino Rossi, Ita (Honda)
2003 Valentino Rossi, Ita (Honda)
2002 Valentino Rossi, Ita (Yamaha)
2001 Valentino Rossi, Ita (Yamaha)
2000 Kenny Roberts, Jr., EUA (Suzuki)
1999 Alex Crivillé, Esp (Honda)
1998 Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)y
1997 Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)
1996 Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)
1995 Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)
1994 Michael Doohan, Aus (Honda)
1993 Kevin Schwantz, EUA (Suzuki)
1992 Wayne Rainey, EUA (Yamaha)
1991 Wayne Rainey, EUA (Yamaha)
1990 Wayne Rainey, EUA (Yamaha)
1989 Eddie Lawson, EUA (Yamaha)
1988 Eddie Lawson, EUA (Honda)
1987 Wayne Gardner, Aus (Honda)
1986 Eddie Lawson, EUA (Yamaha)
1985 Freddie Spencer, EUA (Honda)
1984 Eddie Lawson, EUA (Yamaha)
1983 Freddie Spencer, EUA (Honda)
1982 Franco Uncini, Ita (Suzuki)
1981 Marco Lucchinelli, Ita (Suzuki)
1980 Kenny Roberts, EUA (Yamaha)
1979 Kenny Roberts, EUA (Yamaha)
1978 Kenny Roberts, EUA (Yamaha)
1977 Barry Sheene, GB (Suzuki)
1976 Barry Sheene, GB (Suzuki)
1975 Giacomo Agostini, Ita (Yamaha)
1974 Phil Read, GB (MV Agusta)
1973 Phil Read, GB (MV Agusta)
1972 Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1971 Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1970 Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1969 Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1968 Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1967 Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1966 Giacomo Agostini, Ita (MV Agusta)
1965 Mike Hailwood, GB (MV Agusta)
1964 Mike Hailwood, GB (MV Agusta)
1963 Mike Hailwood, GB (MV Agusta)
1962 Mike Hailwood, GB (MV Agusta)
1961 Gary Hocking, Rod (MV Agusta)
1960 John Surtees, GB (MV Agusta)
1959 John Surtees, GB (MV Agusta)
1958 John Surtees, GB (MV Agusta)
1957 Libero Liberati, Ita (Gilera)
1956 John Surtees, GB (MV Agusta)
1955 Geoff Duke, GB (Gilera)
1954 Geoff Duke, GB (Gilera)
1953 Geoff Duke, GB (Gilera)
1952 Umberto Masetti, Ita (Gilera)
1951 Geoff Duke, GB (Norton)
1950 Umberto Masetti, Ita (Gilera)
1949 Leslie Graham, GB (AJS)
RelacionadasRanking dos vencedores (mais do que um título)
1. Giacomo Agostini, Ita 8 (1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1975)
2. Valentino Rossi, Ita 7 (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009)
3. Marc Marquez, Esp 6 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
4. Michael Doohan, Aus 5 (1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998)
5. Geoff Duke, GB 4 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955)
. John Surtees, GB 4 (1956, 1958, 1959, 1960)
. Mike Hailwood, GB 4 (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965)
. Eddie Lawson, EUA 4 (1984, 1986, 1988, 1989)
9. Kenny Roberts, EUA 3 (1978, 1979, 1980)
. Wayne Rainey, EUA 3 (1990, 1991, 1992)
. Jorge Lorenzo, Esp 3 (2010, 2012, 2015)
12. Umberto Masetti, Ita 2 (1950, 1952)
. Phil Read, GB 2 (1973, 1974)
. Barry Sheene, GB 2 (1976, 1977)
. Freddie Spencer, EUA 2 (1983, 1985)
. Casey Stoner, Aus 2 (2007, 2011)
