Yamaha suspende Maverick Viñales e afasta-o do GP da Áustria

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Statement:



Yamaha regrets to announce that Maverick Viñales’ entry to this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP event has been withdrawn by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team.



