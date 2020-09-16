Record

16 setembro 2020 - 23:32

Hogwarts Legacy: universo Harry Potter chega em formato RPG à PlayStation 5

Depois dos rumores, eis a confirmação oficial. Hogwarts Legacy, o mais recente jogo do universo Harry Potter, chega em 2021 à PlayStation 5, anunciou esta quarta-feira a Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), através do evento digital que decorreu hoje. A 'short story', o 'gameplay' e os gráficos que prometem deixar apaixonados os amantes de videojogos e da saga Harry Potter. [Vídeo: Sony / PlayStation]
