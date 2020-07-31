Guia Record para os lançamentos de agosto 

Dia 4 – Brave Pinball

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedoras: Apollosoft e Power Unit

Publicadora: Apollosoft

4 – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Mediatonic

Publicadora: Devolver Digital

4 – Hellbound

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: Saibot Studios

Publicadora: Nimble Giant Entertainment

4 – Skully

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Finish Line Games

Publicadora: Modus Games

4 – Spitlings

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Massive Miniteam

Publicadora: HandyGames

5 – Phantasy Star Online 2

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: SEGA

Publicadora: SEGA

6 – Brawlhalla

Plataformas: Android e iOS

Desenvolvedora: Blue Mammoth Games

Publicadora: Ubisoft

6 – Clan N

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Microsoft Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Creamative

Publicadoras: Creamative e Maple Whispering

6 – Drink More Glurp

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: CATASTROPHIC_OVERLOAD

Publicadora: The Yogscast

7 – Fast & Furious Crossroads

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Slightly Mad Studios

Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment

7 – Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store e Steam)

Desenvolvedora: Guerrila

Publicadora: Sony Interactive Entertainment

7 – Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Mages

Publicadora: PQube

11 – Hyper Scape

Plataformas: PC (Ubisoft Store), PlayStation4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Ubisoft Montreal

Publicadora: Ubisoft

11 – Risk of Rain 2

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: Hopoo Games

Publicadora: Gearbox Publishing

11 – Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: imaginarylab

Publicadora: VLG Publishing

12 – Metamorphosis

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Ovid Works

Publicadora: All In! Games

12 – Popup Dungeon

Plataforma: PC (Humble Bundle e Steam)

Desenvolvedora: Triple.B.Titles

Publicadora: Humble Games

12 – Volta-X

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: GungHo Online Entertainment America

Publicadora: GungHo Online Entertainment America

13 – A Total War Saga: Troy

Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store)

Desenvolvedora: Creative Assembly

Publicadora: SEGA

13 – Darkestville Castle

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvovledora: Epic LLama

Publicadora: Buka Entertainment

13 – Ever Forward

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: Pathea Games

Publicadora: Pathea Games

13 – Kill It With Fire

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: Casey Donnellan Games

Publicadora: tinyBuild

13 (Nintendo Switch e PC – Steam) e 14 (Xbox One) – Bite the Bullet

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Mega Cat Studios

Publicadora: Graffiti Games

13 (Nintendo Switch e PC – GOG, Humble Bundle e Steam) e 28 (PC – Microsoft Store – e Xbox One) – Double Kick Heroes

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (13 – GOG, Humble Bundle e Steam – e 28 – Microsoft Store) e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Headbang Club

Publicadoras: Headbang Club, Hound Picked Games, WhisperGames, Kakehashi e Plug-In Digital

14 – UFC 4

Plataformas: PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: EA Vancouver

Publicadora: Electronic Arts

18 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

Plataforma: PC (Microsoft Store)

Desenvolvedora: Asobo Studio

Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios

18 (PC – Steam) e 28 (PlayStation 4) – Death end re;Quest 2

Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedoras: Idea Factory e Compile Heart

Publicadora: Idea Factory International

20 – Battletoads

Plataformas: PC (Microsoft Store e Steam) e Xbox One

Desenvolvedoras: DLALA Studios e Rare

Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios

20 – Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Plataformas: Android e iOS

Desenvolvedora: Spike Chunsoft

Publicadora: Spike Chunsoft

20 – Griefhelm

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: Johnny Dale Lonack

Publicadora: Thorrnet Publishing

20 – Pastel: Blind Karma

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: SMS Technologies

Publicadora: SMS Technologies

20 – Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: FuturLab

Publicadora: Curve Digital

20 – Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition

Plataformas: PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Gunfire Games

Publicadora: Perfect World Entertainment

21 – Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedoras: sprite e NekoNyan

Publicadora: PQube

21 – New Super Lucky’s Tale

Plataformas: PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Playful Studios

Publicadora: PQube

21 – PGA TOUR 2K21

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Stadia e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: HB Studios

Publicadora: 2K Games

21 – Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Soleil

Publicadora: Adult Swim Games

25 – Kandagawa Jet Girls

Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: SHADE

Publicadoras: Marvelous e XSEED Games

25 – No Straight Roads

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Metronomik

Publicadora: Sold Out

25 – Street Power Football

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedoras: SFL Interactive e Gamajun

Publicadora: Maximum Games

25 (Edição MVP) e 28 (Edição Standard) – Madden NFL 21

Plataformas: PC (Epic Games Store, Origin e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: EA Tiburon

Publicadora: Electronic Arts

27 – Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Square Enix

Publicadora: Square Enix

27 – Moon

Plataforma: Nintendo Switch

Desenvolvedora: Onion Games

Publicadora: Onion Games

27 – Surgeon Simulator 2

Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store)

Desenvolvedora: Bossa Studios

Publicadora: Bossa Studios

27 – Tell Me Why (Chapter One)

Plataformas: PC (Microsoft Store e Steam) e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Dontnod Entertainment

Publicadora: Microsoft

28 – Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Tamsoft Corporation

Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment

28 – Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Palindrome Interactive

Publicadora: Kalypso Media

28 – Jump Force Deluxe Edition

Plataforma: Nintendo Switch

Desenvolvedora: Spike Chunsoft

Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment

28 – Nexomon: Extinction

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: VEWO Interactive

Publicadora: PQube

28 – Project CARS 3

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: Slightly Mad Studios

Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment

28 – Shing!

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4

Desenvolvedora: Mass Creation

Publicadoras: Mass Creation, WhisperGames e NA Publishing Inc.

28 – Wasteland 3

Plataformas: PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: inXile Entertainment

Publicadora: Deep Silver

28 – Windbound

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One

Desenvolvedora: 5 Lives Studios

Publicadora: Deep Silver

Sem data definida – Serious Sam 4

Plataformas: PC (Steam) e Stadia

Desenvolvedora: Croteam

Publicadora: Devolver Digital

Sem data definida – Tour de France 2020

Plataforma: PC (Steam)

Desenvolvedora: Cyanide Studio

Publicadora: Nacon





Autor: Filipe Silva