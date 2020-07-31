Guia Record para os lançamentos de agosto 

Dia 4 – Brave Pinball
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedoras: Apollosoft e Power Unit
Publicadora: Apollosoft
4 – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Mediatonic
Publicadora: Devolver Digital
4 – Hellbound
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: Saibot Studios
Publicadora: Nimble Giant Entertainment
4 – Skully
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Finish Line Games
Publicadora: Modus Games
4 – Spitlings
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Massive Miniteam
Publicadora: HandyGames
5 – Phantasy Star Online 2
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: SEGA
Publicadora: SEGA
6 – Brawlhalla
Plataformas: Android e iOS
Desenvolvedora: Blue Mammoth Games
Publicadora: Ubisoft
6 – Clan N
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Microsoft Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Creamative
Publicadoras: Creamative e Maple Whispering
6 – Drink More Glurp
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: CATASTROPHIC_OVERLOAD
Publicadora: The Yogscast
7 – Fast & Furious Crossroads
Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Slightly Mad Studios
Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment
7 – Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store e Steam)
Desenvolvedora: Guerrila
Publicadora: Sony Interactive Entertainment
7 – Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Mages
Publicadora: PQube
11 – Hyper Scape
Plataformas: PC (Ubisoft Store), PlayStation4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Ubisoft Montreal
Publicadora: Ubisoft
11 – Risk of Rain 2
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: Hopoo Games
Publicadora: Gearbox Publishing
11 – Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: imaginarylab
Publicadora: VLG Publishing
12 – Metamorphosis
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Ovid Works
Publicadora: All In! Games
12 – Popup Dungeon
Plataforma: PC (Humble Bundle e Steam)
Desenvolvedora: Triple.B.Titles
Publicadora: Humble Games
12 – Volta-X
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: GungHo Online Entertainment America
Publicadora: GungHo Online Entertainment America
13 – A Total War Saga: Troy
Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store)
Desenvolvedora: Creative Assembly
Publicadora: SEGA
13 – Darkestville Castle
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvovledora: Epic LLama
Publicadora: Buka Entertainment
13 – Ever Forward
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: Pathea Games
Publicadora: Pathea Games
13 – Kill It With Fire
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: Casey Donnellan Games
Publicadora: tinyBuild
13 (Nintendo Switch e PC – Steam) e 14 (Xbox One) – Bite the Bullet
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Mega Cat Studios
Publicadora: Graffiti Games
13 (Nintendo Switch e PC – GOG, Humble Bundle e Steam) e 28 (PC – Microsoft Store – e Xbox One) – Double Kick Heroes
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (13 – GOG, Humble Bundle e Steam – e 28 – Microsoft Store) e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Headbang Club
Publicadoras: Headbang Club, Hound Picked Games, WhisperGames, Kakehashi e Plug-In Digital
14 – UFC 4
Plataformas: PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: EA Vancouver
Publicadora: Electronic Arts
18 – Microsoft Flight Simulator
Plataforma: PC (Microsoft Store)
Desenvolvedora: Asobo Studio
Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios
18 (PC – Steam) e 28 (PlayStation 4) – Death end re;Quest 2
Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedoras: Idea Factory e Compile Heart
Publicadora: Idea Factory International
20 – Battletoads
Plataformas: PC (Microsoft Store e Steam) e Xbox One
Desenvolvedoras: DLALA Studios e Rare
Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios
20 – Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
Plataformas: Android e iOS
Desenvolvedora: Spike Chunsoft
Publicadora: Spike Chunsoft
20 – Griefhelm
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: Johnny Dale Lonack
Publicadora: Thorrnet Publishing
20 – Pastel: Blind Karma
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: SMS Technologies
Publicadora: SMS Technologies
20 – Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: FuturLab
Publicadora: Curve Digital
20 – Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition
Plataformas: PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Gunfire Games
Publicadora: Perfect World Entertainment
21 – Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedoras: sprite e NekoNyan
Publicadora: PQube
21 – New Super Lucky’s Tale
Plataformas: PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Playful Studios
Publicadora: PQube
21 – PGA TOUR 2K21
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Stadia e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: HB Studios
Publicadora: 2K Games
21 – Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Soleil
Publicadora: Adult Swim Games
25 – Kandagawa Jet Girls
Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: SHADE
Publicadoras: Marvelous e XSEED Games
25 – No Straight Roads
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Metronomik
Publicadora: Sold Out
25 – Street Power Football
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedoras: SFL Interactive e Gamajun
Publicadora: Maximum Games
25 (Edição MVP) e 28 (Edição Standard) – Madden NFL 21
Plataformas: PC (Epic Games Store, Origin e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: EA Tiburon
Publicadora: Electronic Arts
27 – Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Square Enix
Publicadora: Square Enix
27 – Moon
Plataforma: Nintendo Switch
Desenvolvedora: Onion Games
Publicadora: Onion Games
27 – Surgeon Simulator 2
Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store)
Desenvolvedora: Bossa Studios
Publicadora: Bossa Studios
27 – Tell Me Why (Chapter One)
Plataformas: PC (Microsoft Store e Steam) e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Dontnod Entertainment
Publicadora: Microsoft
28 – Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Tamsoft Corporation
Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment
28 – Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Palindrome Interactive
Publicadora: Kalypso Media
28 – Jump Force Deluxe Edition
Plataforma: Nintendo Switch
Desenvolvedora: Spike Chunsoft
Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment
28 – Nexomon: Extinction
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: VEWO Interactive
Publicadora: PQube
28 – Project CARS 3
Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: Slightly Mad Studios
Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment
28 – Shing!
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4
Desenvolvedora: Mass Creation
Publicadoras: Mass Creation, WhisperGames e NA Publishing Inc.
28 – Wasteland 3
Plataformas: PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: inXile Entertainment
Publicadora: Deep Silver
28 – Windbound
Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Desenvolvedora: 5 Lives Studios
Publicadora: Deep Silver
Sem data definida – Serious Sam 4
Plataformas: PC (Steam) e Stadia
Desenvolvedora: Croteam
Publicadora: Devolver Digital
Sem data definida – Tour de France 2020
Plataforma: PC (Steam)
Desenvolvedora: Cyanide Studio
Publicadora: Nacon
