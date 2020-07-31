Record

Guia Record para os lançamentos de agosto 

Futebol de rua, futebol americano e futebol "nostálgico" marcam nova época 

Dia 4 – Brave Pinball 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedoras: Apollosoft e Power Unit 

Publicadora: Apollosoft 

 

4 – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 

Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4 

Desenvolvedora: Mediatonic 

Publicadora: Devolver Digital 

 

4 – Hellbound 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: Saibot Studios 

Publicadora: Nimble Giant Entertainment 

 

4 – Skully 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Finish Line Games 

Publicadora: Modus Games 

 

4 – Spitlings 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Massive Miniteam 

Publicadora: HandyGames 

 

5 – Phantasy Star Online 2 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: SEGA 

Publicadora: SEGA 

 

6 – Brawlhalla 

Plataformas: Android e iOS 

Desenvolvedora: Blue Mammoth Games 

Publicadora: Ubisoft 

 

6 – Clan N 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Microsoft Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Creamative 

Publicadoras: Creamative e Maple Whispering 

 

6 – Drink More Glurp 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: CATASTROPHIC_OVERLOAD 

Publicadora: The Yogscast 

 

7 – Fast & Furious Crossroads 

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Slightly Mad Studios 

Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment 

 

7 – Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition 

Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store e Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: Guerrila 

Publicadora: Sony Interactive Entertainment 

 

7 – Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4 

Desenvolvedora: Mages 

Publicadora: PQube 

 

11 – Hyper Scape 

Plataformas: PC (Ubisoft Store), PlayStation4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Ubisoft Montreal 

Publicadora: Ubisoft 

 

11 – Risk of Rain 2 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: Hopoo Games 

Publicadora: Gearbox Publishing 

 

11 – Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: imaginarylab 

Publicadora: VLG Publishing 

 

12 – Metamorphosis 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Ovid Works 

Publicadora: All In! Games 

 

12 – Popup Dungeon 

Plataforma: PC (Humble Bundle e Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: Triple.B.Titles 

Publicadora: Humble Games 

 

12 – Volta-X 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: GungHo Online Entertainment America 

Publicadora: GungHo Online Entertainment America 

 

13 – A Total War Saga: Troy 

Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store) 

Desenvolvedora: Creative Assembly 

Publicadora: SEGA 

 

13 – Darkestville Castle 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvovledora: Epic LLama 

Publicadora: Buka Entertainment 

 

13 – Ever Forward 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: Pathea Games 

Publicadora: Pathea Games 

 

13 – Kill It With Fire 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: Casey Donnellan Games 

Publicadora: tinyBuild 

 

13 (Nintendo Switch e PC – Steam) e 14 (Xbox One) – Bite the Bullet 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Mega Cat Studios 

Publicadora: Graffiti Games 

 

13 (Nintendo Switch e PC – GOG, Humble Bundle e Steam) e 28 (PC – Microsoft Store – e Xbox One) – Double Kick Heroes 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (13 – GOG, Humble Bundle e Steam – e 28 – Microsoft Store) e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Headbang Club 

Publicadoras: Headbang Club, Hound Picked Games, WhisperGames, Kakehashi e Plug-In Digital 

 

14 – UFC 4 

Plataformas: PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: EA Vancouver 

Publicadora: Electronic Arts 

 

18 – Microsoft Flight Simulator 

Plataforma: PC (Microsoft Store) 

Desenvolvedora: Asobo Studio 

Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios 

 

18 (PC – Steam) e 28 (PlayStation 4) – Death end re;Quest 2 

Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4 

Desenvolvedoras: Idea Factory e Compile Heart 

Publicadora: Idea Factory International 

 

20 – Battletoads 

Plataformas: PC (Microsoft Store e Steam) e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedoras: DLALA Studios e Rare 

Publicadora: Xbox Game Studios 

 

20 – Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition 

Plataformas: Android e iOS 

Desenvolvedora: Spike Chunsoft 

Publicadora: Spike Chunsoft 

 

20 – Griefhelm 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: Johnny Dale Lonack 

Publicadora: Thorrnet Publishing 

 

20 – Pastel: Blind Karma 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: SMS Technologies 

Publicadora: SMS Technologies 

 

20 – Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: FuturLab 

Publicadora: Curve Digital 

 

20 – Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition 

Plataformas: PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Gunfire Games 

Publicadora: Perfect World Entertainment 

 

21 – Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4 

Desenvolvedoras: sprite e NekoNyan 

Publicadora: PQube 

 

21 – New Super Lucky’s Tale 

Plataformas: PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Playful Studios 

Publicadora: PQube 

 

21 – PGA TOUR 2K21 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Stadia e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: HB Studios 

Publicadora: 2K Games 

 

21 – Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Soleil 

Publicadora: Adult Swim Games 

 

25 – Kandagawa Jet Girls 

Plataformas: PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4 

Desenvolvedora: SHADE 

Publicadoras: Marvelous e XSEED Games 

 

25 – No Straight Roads 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Metronomik 

Publicadora: Sold Out 

 

25 – Street Power Football 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedoras: SFL Interactive e Gamajun 

Publicadora: Maximum Games 

 

25 (Edição MVP) e 28 (Edição Standard) – Madden NFL 21 

Plataformas: PC (Epic Games Store, Origin e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: EA Tiburon 

Publicadora: Electronic Arts 

 

27 – Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4 

Desenvolvedora: Square Enix 

Publicadora: Square Enix 

 

27 – Moon 

Plataforma: Nintendo Switch 

Desenvolvedora: Onion Games 

Publicadora: Onion Games 

 

27 – Surgeon Simulator 2 

Plataforma: PC (Epic Games Store) 

Desenvolvedora: Bossa Studios 

Publicadora: Bossa Studios 

 

27 – Tell Me Why (Chapter One) 

Plataformas: PC (Microsoft Store e Steam) e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Dontnod Entertainment 

Publicadora: Microsoft 

 

28 – Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4 

Desenvolvedora: Tamsoft Corporation 

Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment 

 

28 – Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Palindrome Interactive 

Publicadora: Kalypso Media 

 

28 – Jump Force Deluxe Edition 

Plataforma: Nintendo Switch 

Desenvolvedora: Spike Chunsoft 

Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment 

 

28 – Nexomon: Extinction 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: VEWO Interactive 

Publicadora: PQube 

 

28 – Project CARS 3 

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: Slightly Mad Studios 

Publicadora: Bandai Namco Entertainment 

 

28 – Shing! 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) e PlayStation 4 

Desenvolvedora: Mass Creation 

Publicadoras: Mass Creation, WhisperGames e NA Publishing Inc. 

 

28 – Wasteland 3 

Plataformas: PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: inXile Entertainment 

Publicadora: Deep Silver 

 

28 – Windbound 

Plataformas: Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store e Steam), PlayStation 4 e Xbox One 

Desenvolvedora: 5 Lives Studios 

Publicadora: Deep Silver 

 

Sem data definida – Serious Sam 4 

Plataformas: PC (Steam) e Stadia 

Desenvolvedora: Croteam 

Publicadora: Devolver Digital 

 

Sem data definida – Tour de France 2020 

Plataforma: PC (Steam) 

Desenvolvedora: Cyanide Studio 

Publicadora: Nacon

Autor: Filipe Silva

