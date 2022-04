«Cristiano Ronaldo está em melhor forma física do que Rooney alguma vez esteve»

Hmmm.

a) Ronaldo’s scored 18 goals for Utd this season, in a poor side, aged 37. Last time Rooney scored 20 in a season for Utd, he was 27.

2) Ronaldo’s still fitter now than Rooney ever was.

3) There’s no footballer in the world with greater hunger than @Cristiano https://t.co/Ta0ASbRQ8p