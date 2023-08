Neymar pode colocar João Félix no... Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano avança que se o regresso de Neymar a Barcelona não se concretizar, as portas poderão abrir-se para João Félix.

More after exclusive news. Neymar Jr and Al Hilal are in advanced talks with official documents already sent player side to be checked, up to Neymar but deal is now underway.



…and Barcelona could try to re-activate João Félix deal in the next weeks if Ney doesn’t join.