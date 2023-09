Wijnaldum a um passo de rumar ao Al Ettifaq, da Arábia Saudita

Gini Wijnaldum to Al Ettifaq, here we go! Verbal agreement in place on three year deal, PSG to receive fee in excess of €9m package #AlEttifaq



Contracts being checked then deal completed. Wijnaldum has accepted.



Steven Gerrard called him as revealed two days ago. pic.twitter.com/0RslJb6qzr